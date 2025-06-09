Labasa move to top of the standing despite draw

[Source: Fiji Football Association/ Facebook]

Labasa has moved to the top of the Extra Premier League standings despite being held to a goalless draw by Tailevu Naitasiri yesterday.

The northern side leads the competition with 18 points from nine matches, maintaining a narrow advantage over second-placed Ba in the title race.

While Labasa missed the chance to extend its lead at the summit, the point against Tailevu Naitasiri was enough to keep them ahead of the chasing pack.

Ba sits second on 17 points with a game in hand following its dominant 9-0 victory over Tailevu Naitasiri last weekend.

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Suva occupies third place with 14 points, while defending champions Rewa and Lautoka are both on 13 points alongside Nasinu.

At the bottom of the standings, Tailevu Naitasiri remains in 10th place with three points after nine matches.

The Extra Premier League competition continues today.