Fiji Airways targets jet lag with new FlyWell experience

Fiji Airways has launched a new wellness initiative aimed at improving the travel experience for passengers and crew through science-backed recovery and relaxation products.

The national carrier announced the introduction of the “FlyWell” programme, which will officially begin on June 1 and will initially be available to Business Class passengers travelling on select long-haul flights between Nadi and the North American destinations of Los Angeles and San Francisco.

The programme will also be available at the airline’s Premier Lounge at Nadi International Airport.

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Paul Scurrah said the initiative reflects the airline’s commitment to innovation and passenger wellbeing.

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He said the airline wanted to create a programme that genuinely improves the wellbeing of guests and crew by offering products and experiences not commonly found in aviation.

Under the FlyWell programme, Business Class passengers will have access to a range of wellness products including wearable recovery technology, mental performance drinks, red light therapy, and EMF protection solutions aimed at reducing the effects of long-haul travel and jet lag.

Passengers onboard will be able to use Firefly Recovery wearable devices designed to improve circulation and reduce fatigue, while RA Optics Sunset Lenses will be offered to help regulate sleep cycles during flights.

The airline will also provide Magic Mind wellness drinks in two varieties — one designed to promote better sleep during flights and another to support focus and sustained energy.

In the Premier Lounge, passengers will have access to red light therapy sessions through a partnership with Vital Red Light, while Aires EMF protection technology has been installed throughout the lounge to help reduce exposure to electromagnetic radiation from electronic devices.

The programme also includes wellness support for Fiji Airways pilots and cabin crew, with red light therapy and EMF protection technology installed in crew lounge areas.

The airline has partnered with performance and recovery expert Da Rulk as the programme’s Brand Champion.

Da Rulk said travel places significant stress on the body through disrupted sleep and fatigue, and the programme is designed to provide travellers with practical tools to help them arrive refreshed and ready for their holiday.

Fiji Airways said the FlyWell initiative forms part of its broader ambition to become the “World’s Happiest Airline.”