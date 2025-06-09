Regional police summit to boost fight against transnational crime

[Photo: FILE]

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu says next week’s regional police conference on transnational crime will be a key opportunity for Pacific law enforcement leaders to strengthen cooperation in addressing shared security challenges across the region.

The meeting, an initiative by the Fiji Police Commissioner and the Australian Federal Police Commissioner, is expected to bring together police chiefs from across the Pacific to improve coordination in tackling transnational crime and other emerging threats.

The conference will be co-hosted by Fiji and Australia from Monday in Nadi

Tudravu says the objective of the conference is to unify regional efforts by pooling resources, sharing operational experience, and developing collective strategies to address issues affecting multiple Pacific Island countries.

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“This is an initiative between the commissioner AFP and myself.It is to bring us together, all the chiefs of police in the Pacific, in our effort to regionally manage the situation that is confronting all of us.”

Tudravu is confident that the conference will produce practical outcomes.

“The issues that are affecting the different countries, we bring in our resources and everything that we have and then we share what our experience is and how we can mitigate transnational issues that are confronting the region. I’m happy and confident that the summit will be successful and there will be a way forward for us to join forces in keeping our blue ocean safe”

The conference is expected to reinforce joint efforts to combat transnational crime while improving operational coordination and trust among policing agencies in the region.