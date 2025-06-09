Lupus awareness and early detection needed

[Photo: FILE]

Lupus is a significant health concern, with 90 percent of patients being women, particularly those of childbearing age between 13 and 45 years old.

The condition can impact multiple organs, including the skin, joints, kidneys, and brain. However, it is often diagnosed late, leading to severe complications and, in many cases, preventable deaths.

Deputy Dean at the University of Fiji, Dr Samuela Korovou, says lupus is a silent disease that is often misdiagnosed.

“It is alarming to note from the study that I’ve already highlighted for Fiji, within just two years of diagnosis, nearly 40% of these young patients have developed kidney failures. And critically, another 39.4% have passed on, have died.”

Article continues after advertisement

Korovou says that late diagnosis leads to increased suffering and, in some cases, delays in receiving an accurate and timely diagnosis.

Lupus Executive Director, Una Tuitubou, says there is a need for improved access to treatment.

Korovou highlighted the need for greater awareness of lupus, citing the rising number of patients affected by the condition.