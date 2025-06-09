Key environmental documents to protect Fiji’s biodiversity

[Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Fiji has launched three major national biodiversity policy instruments aimed at strengthening environmental protection, climate resilience, and sustainable resource management.

The National Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plan 2026–2030, the Fiji National Access and Benefit Sharing Policy 2026, and the National Invasive Species Framework Strategy and Action Plan 2026 were launched by Minister for Environment Lynda Tabuya.

She described the policies as a significant step forward in Fiji’s commitment to conserving biodiversity and protecting natural resources for future generations.

She says that these strategies are designed to address growing environmental threats while promoting sustainable development and community resilience.

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“The National Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plan 2026 to 2030, which is from this year to 2030, reaffirms our national commitments to conserve, restore, and sustainably manage our environment and its biodiversity.”

Tabuya says that the policies reflected the collective efforts of communities, development partners, civil society, academia, and the private sector in shaping Fiji’s environmental future.

She hopes that Fiji’s biodiversity is conserved, restored, and sustainably used to support resilient ecosystems, thriving communities, and a sustainable blue and green economy.

Permanent Secretary of Environment Dr Sivendra Michael says that they are proud of these policies.

“I can confidently tell you that Fiji is proud to lead the resource mobilization and financial instrument discussions for the entire Pacific group.”

The government emphasized that Fiji’s natural environment remains central to the nation’s identity, livelihoods, and climate resilience.