Drua goes down to Waratahs in final home game

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua went down fighting 50-35 against the NSW Waratahs in their last home game of the 2026 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season.

The Drua tried to make a late comeback in the second half, but the Waratahs held their ground to claim the bonus point win.

The Waratahs raced to an early 19-0 lead in the first 20 minutes of the game through tries from winger Harry Potter, hooker Ioane Moananu, and fullback Max Jogernsen, before Mesake Doge scored the Drua’s first converted try in the 23rd minute to trail 19-7.

The visitors then scored three more tries through winger Lawson Creighton, halfback Teddy Wilson, and prop Daniel Both to give them a 36-7 lead at the break.

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The Waratahs started the second half strongly with hooker Moananu scoring his second converted try in the 45th minute to extend their lead to 43-7.

The Drua started their comeback in the second half through converted tries to Elia Canakaivata in the 47th minute, and Kitione Salawa in the 55th minute to push their points up to 21-43.

Fiji-born Waratahs prop, Apolosi Ranawai, came off the bench and scored a converted try in the 64th minute to push the visitors’ lead to 50-21.

The Drua did not give up and scored another converted try through Tuidraki Samusamuvodre to trail 28-50, before Co-Captain, Temo Mayanavanua, scored a converted try at the stroke of full-time for the final score.