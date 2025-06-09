Rewa ready to take on EPL table leaders

[Photo: FILE]

Rewa FC will be looking to redeem themselves tomorrow when they face Ba in round nine of the Extra Premier League competition.

Coach Priyant Manu knows they are in for a grueling clash against the men in black, but adds that they are ready to right past wrongs.

Trailing in fourth place with four wins, one draw, and three losses, tomorrow’s clash will be their last chance to improve their standings before the Fiji FACT competition gets underway.

“We know it’s going to be a tough game, but the boys have been working hard in training, and they are ready to give their best.”

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Looking back to their 1-0 loss to Suva in round eight, Rewa has been focusing on their weaknesses since and are ready to take on Ba.

They face Ba in their home ground, Govind Park, at 3 pm tomorrow.