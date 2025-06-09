Nadi man charged with manslaughter granted bail

The man alleged to have caused the death of a flight attendant in Nadi earlier this year has been released on bail by the Nadi Magistrates Court.

Makario Namotu Vilimotama is charged with one count of manslaughter.

It is alleged that on 28 March in Nadi, in the Western Division, he engaged in conduct that caused the death of Mary Theresa Lucinta Evans, and that the conduct was reckless as to the risk of causing serious harm.

The first phase of disclosures has been served.

The matter has been transferred to the Lautoka High Court.

The defence made an oral bail application, which the State opposed.

The magistrate stood the matter down to consider the application.

When the matter resumed, the Nadi Magistrates Court granted Vilimotama bail of $2,000 with strict conditions.

The matter has been adjourned to 28th of this month.