India reaffirms long-term development partnership with Fiji

India and Fiji are moving toward a deeper and more structured development partnership, with a strong focus on long-term cooperation in health, skills, and technology.

India’s High Commissioner to Fiji Suneet Mehta says the relationship between the two countries continues to expand across sectors such as healthcare, education, agriculture, information technology, and cultural exchange, supported by consistent high-level engagement.

Mehta also highlighted about increased diplomatic exchanges, noting 29 ministerial visits between India and Fiji under the current administration, including visits by Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka and President Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu.

He says India is actively sharing its development expertise in areas such as digital public infrastructure, renewable energy, artificial intelligence, and agricultural innovation.

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“As we look forward towards the future, India is working actively to deliver many more projects, ranging from provision of mobile cell testing laboratories, to agriculture drones, to Ministry of Sugar, access to clean drinking water for villagers of Tubalevu, to organization of Jaipur Foot Camp in the coming months, all under the spirit of Veilomani Dosti.”

Mehta adds that capacity building remains central to the partnership.

‘India also continues to support Fiji’s human resource development through the ITIC and ICCR programs. Under the ITIC program, I am pleased that around 1,000 Fijian professionals have benefited from specialized training and capacity-building programs since 2014 under various sectors.”

Multi-Ethnic Affairs Minister, Charan Jeath Singh says the Indian government has also been instrumental in advancing Fiji’s cultural preservation efforts.