Councils to resume footpath, streetlight maintenance

[File Photo]

Municipal councils across Fiji could soon resume responsibility for maintaining footpaths and streetlights within town boundaries under a new arrangement being finalised between the Ministry of Local Government and the Fiji Roads Authority.

The proposal was revealed during a parliamentary public hearing into the Ministry’s 2019-2020 Annual Report,

Permanent Secretary of local government Seema Sharma confirmed that Cabinet had recently endorsed plans for a memorandum of understanding between FRA and municipal councils.

The Permanent Secretary says councils currently have limited responsibility for infrastructure such as footpaths and streetlights following the establishment of FRA in 2012.

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“So we’ve had a lot of discussions with agencies like FRA, with EFL, even the LTA in terms of connectivity, transport connectivity, and other things. So this is going to be a step-by-step approach in terms of implementing it.”

Sharma while responding to questions from the committee said the move was aimed at improving service delivery and reducing frustration among ratepayers who often approach councils with complaints about infrastructure maintenance.

Committee member Praveen Bala questioned whether the municipal councils had the capacity to carry out such works.

Sharma said that once an MOU is signed, they will work with FRA to develop a work plan, because currently, the budget is provided to FRA. So FRA will work with the councils.

The ministry expects the MOU to be finalised by the end of this month. Sharma acknowledged the concerns and said councils would gradually build their maintenance capacity with support from FRA.