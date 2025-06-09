Security forces step up fight against drug trafficking

The Republic of Fiji Military Forces and the Fiji Police Force have issued a stern warning to criminals involved in the illicit drug trade.

The institutions are declaring that those profiting from the destruction caused by illegal drugs will be aggressively targeted through their coordinated operations.

The warning follows the launch of the Republic of Fiji Military Forces and Fiji Police Force Joint Counter Narcotics Task Force Operation in the Western Division.

This is a joint initiative aimed at strengthening the fight against drug trafficking and transnational crime in Fiji.

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The operation was formally initiated during a high-level meeting hosted by Headquarters Joint Task Force Command under the leadership of Brigadier General Manoa Gadai.

The meeting brought together senior officers from both the military and police, including Divisional Police Commander Western, Senior Superintendent of Police Ioane Vaisewa.

In his opening remarks, Brigadier General Gadai reaffirmed the RFMF’s full support for the police-led operation and stressed the importance of unity, coordination, and teamwork in addressing the growing threat of drug-related activities in Fiji.

The two organizations say the operation sends a clear message to drug traffickers, suppliers, distributors, and criminal syndicates that their activities will not be tolerated.

Officials stress that there will be no safe haven for those involved in illegal drug activities, adding that the combined strength, resources, and operational capabilities of the RFMF and FPF will be fully deployed to dismantle criminal networks.

The RFMF/FPF Joint Counter Narcotics Task Force also reaffirm their commitment to working together in unity to combat the growing drug threat facing the country.

This operation marks the beginning of a sustained, coordinated, and aggressive campaign to safeguard Fiji’s national security, protect future generations, and restore safety and stability within our communities.