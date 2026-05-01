Fiji to host Men’s Invitational Series

[PHOTO: NETBALL FIJI]

The countdown is officially underway as Fiji prepares to host Tonga in the Men’s Invitational Series 2026 at Vodafone Arena in Suva next week.

Fiji and Tonga are set for an exciting three-day showdown as both nations continue to strengthen their men’s netball programs and build toward greater international opportunities.

The series is expected to highlight the growing standard and competitiveness of men’s netball across the Pacific region.

The Invitational Series provides an important platform for the development of the sport, creating valuable opportunities for athletes, strengthening regional ties, and supporting the continued growth of men’s netball throughout the Pacific.

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The event also comes amid increasing global momentum for the men’s game, with ongoing discussions surrounding formal international rankings and the possible introduction of a Men’s Netball World Cup in the future.