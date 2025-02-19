Jackson focused on selection balance

Head coach Glen Jackson

With the Hurricanes also looking to bounce back from a loss in round one of the Shop N Save Super Rugby competition, the Fijian Drua are bracing for a fierce contest this weekend after going down to the Brumbies in Suva.

Head coach Glen Jackson says he knows that the challenge isn’t just about executing on the field—it’s also about picking the right squad to handle the demands of a tough opening month.

Managing form, fitness, and travel fatigue will be just as important as game-day tactics.

“Well, that’s rugby, isn’t it? That’s the beauty of being a coach and selector,” Jackson said.

“We had a big debrief on Sunday as a coaching group, and we want to make sure that we’ve got the right team to beat the Hurricanes.”

But the Hurricanes clash is just the start.

The Drua then face a quick turnaround to Sydney to face the Waratahs, before returning home to battle the Chiefs.

Jackson knows that balancing player workload and travel recovery will be crucial in keeping his team sharp.

With strategic rotation and smart planning, Jackson hopes the Drua can stay competitive and maintain their intensity throughout the challenging schedule ahead.

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua will face the Hurricanes at 3.35 pm this Saturday in round 2 of the 2025 Shop N Save Super Rugby season.

The match will air live on FBC Sports.