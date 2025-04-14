Drua must regroup and refocus says Dolokoto

[Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

Following their tough 43-20 loss to the Highlanders over the weekend, Swire Shipping Fijian Drua co-captain Mesulame Dolokoto admits that set pieces, particularly scrums and lineouts, remain a concern.

He says while the team has been working hard on these areas during training over the past few weeks, it’s been a challenge to execute them cleanly under pressure during matches.

With another massive clash ahead this Saturday, Dolokoto believes the only way forward is to reflect, regroup, and return stronger.

“Yes that’s one area we’ve been working on this past few weeks unfortunately it hasn’t been working for us, like I said earlier, we’ll keep on trying and keep on going, Monday we’ll turn up and try to fix those areas, especially at the start, we’ll try to rectify those mistakes and come again.”

The Drua have six matches left in the regular season, with crucial fixtures ahead against the Waratahs, Moana Pasifika, Reds (twice), Blues, and Western Force.

They’ll next face the Waratahs this Saturday at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

Kick-off is at 2:05pm and the match will be broadcast live on FBC Sports.

