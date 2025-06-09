Drua fall to Waratahs in Round Two

[Source: File]

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua suffered a 36–13 defeat to the Waratahs in Round Two of the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season at Allianz Stadium in Sydney.

The Waratahs opened the scoring through Gamble in the 10th minute before Jorgensen crossed just before halftime to help the hosts take a 14–10 lead into the break.

The Drua stayed within reach in the first half thanks to a try from Taniela Rakuro in the 14th minute, converted by Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula, who also added two penalties to keep the visitors in contention.

However, the second half saw the Waratahs pull away.

Moananu struck twice in the 50th and 72nd minutes, while Blyth added another in the 59th. Jorgensen sealed the result with his second try in the 80th minute, pushing the final score to 36–13.

Despite flashes of attacking promise, the Drua were unable to contain the Waratahs’ momentum in the second half as their away struggles continued.

They will now look to regroup ahead of Round Three as they search for their first win of the season.

