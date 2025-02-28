Super Rugby Pacific

Drua face crucial Sydney match-up

FBC News News Team [email protected]

February 28, 2025 4:45 pm

The Super Rugby trophy is photographed during the 2025 Super Rugby Pacific Season Launch at Little Bay Beach in Sydney. [Credit: AAP Image/Bianca De Marchi]

It’s only round three of the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific, but the Fijian Drua’s prospects of making the top six at the end of the regular season could very much come into play tonight.

The Drua currently sit ninth on the points table after two close losses against the Brumbies and Hurricanes and now face the unbeaten Waratahs in Sydney at 8:35 pm.

Glen Jackson’s men know that a third loss could make life difficult, as only the top six teams after the regular season will qualify for the play-offs.

Article continues after advertisement

The Drua won 39-36 the last time these two teams met, but the Waratahs have won all four of their home games against the Drua in Australia.

The Fijian Drua have experienced a string of losses in Australia, specifically their last nine consecutive Super Rugby Pacific games.

You can watch the match live on FBC Sports.

