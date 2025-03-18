Drua eye first away win in Perth

The Fijian Drua are already in Perth, ready to take on the Western Force in Round 5 of the 2025 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season.

With both teams coming off losses, the battle for crucial points is set to be intense.

The Force sit in 8th place with nine points after two wins and three losses, while the Drua are in 10th with seven points, struggling to find form on the road.

Determined to break their away-game curse, the Drua will be looking to make a statement this Sunday in Perth.

The match between the Drua and the Force will kick off at 6.05 pm on Sunday and will air LIVE on FBC Sports.

