Successful year for Drua Women

McDonald’s Fijian Drua Awards ceremony

The McDonald’s Fijian Drua Women have inspired a generation of young girls and helped reshape the future of women’s rugby in Fiji.

That was the message from Drua Chief Executive Jeff Miller as he reflected on the team’s historic 2026 season during the McDonald’s Fijian Drua Awards ceremony last night.

Miller says the players had achieved far more than success on the field, saying they had become role models for young girls across the country, proving that they too can dream of playing rugby at the highest level.

He describes the season as a milestone for the sport, with the Drua making history by hosting Fiji’s first-ever Super Rugby Women’s grand final.

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“For the first time in history, in history, Fiji has hosted a grand final for the women. More than 4,000 people came through the gates, setting a new attendance record for a stand-alone women’s rugby match in Fiji”

Although the Drua was beaten by the Waratahs in the final last week, Miller says one of the season’s proudest moments came after the final when the team travelled through Matawalu Village.

He says families and children lined the roadside waving flags to welcome the players home, a reflection that showed the Drua Women had earned the respect and admiration of communities across Fiji.

Miller believes the support reflects the impact the team has had beyond rugby, inspiring thousands of young girls to believe that anything is possible.

He goes on to say the 2026 season has laid a strong foundation for the future and is confident the team will continue to grow.

Meanwhile, head coach Mick Legge says reaching the club’s first-ever home Super Rugby Women’s Grand Final is proof of how far the team has come during a season of rebuilding.

Legge adds the season was about rebuilding the Drua Women while also helping strengthen the wider Fijiana programme, making the team’s achievements even more significant.

“I’m massively proud of the girls. It’s a rebuilding phase for us, not just for the Drua, but for Fijiana as well. And to do what you’ve done this year, get us a home grand final. I’m really, really proud of you girls”.

The 2026 season was a milestone for the Fijian Drua, who finished as minor premiers and made history by hosting its first Super W final.