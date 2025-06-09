New homes planned for families

[Photo: FILE]

Government will invest $1.3 million in a new housing development in Caubati, Nasinu, as part of efforts to expand affordable housing opportunities for Fijians.

Minister for Housing Maciu Nalumisa says the funding is part of this year’s budget priorities, which focus on increasing formal housing developments and supporting low-income families.

He says the Caubati project is among several new developments planned, alongside the continuation of settlement formalization programmes nationwide.

Nalumisa adds that the government is also strengthening the First Home Ownership Initiative, with revised eligibility criteria aimed at helping more families own their homes.

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“Under the revised scheme, low-income earners with an annual income below $30,000 can receive grants of up to $40,000 to build a house. Those purchasing land with an existing home on the property can qualify for a grant of up to $60,000.”

Nalumisa says assistance will also continue for those earning between $30,000 and $60,000, while other local government projects, including new town developments and municipal support programmes, will also receive funding.

Nalumisa says growing crime concerns in some housing estates also need urgent attention.

Meanwhile, Housing Authority Board Chair Marika Luveniyali says more housing developments are in the pipeline.

“The Housing Authority plans to expand developments with more two- and three-bedroom homes in Davuilevu, Veikoba, and Lautoka. These projects are part of the broader vision to strengthen communities and improve the lives of Fijians.”

Nalumisa says discussions are underway to strengthen operational plans aimed at tackling crime and improving safety in housing communities.