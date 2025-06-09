Lelean shifts focus to Marist elimination clash

Lelean Memorial School rugby team

Eastern Zone Under-19 champions Lelean Memorial School are turning their attention to a crucial elimination match against Marist Brothers High School this Saturday, with a

place in the national quarter-finals at stake.

Assistant Principal Ulaiasi Vakatawakoula says the team understands the challenge ahead will be far different from the zonal competition.

“This will be a different ball game altogether. It’s another level of competition and we need to go back and look at our weaknesses and try to improve upon them.”

Despite winning the Eastern Zone title, Vakatawakoula says the side is remaining grounded as it prepares for a do-or-die encounter.

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“We know that talent will be there, but we will try our very best. We will be humble and we will be very positive in our preparation.”

He also acknowledged the support the school has received throughout its campaign.

With the winner advancing to the national quarter-finals, Vakatawakoula says the focus is firmly on getting through the elimination stage.

“Our focus is now on the elimination. It’s a do-or-die game and it’s very important for us to come well prepared so that we can move into the quarter-finals.”

Lelean will take on Marist this Saturday, with the victor earning a place in the national quarter-finals.

The match will air LIVE on FBC Sports.