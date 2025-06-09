Government reviews future shipping services

[Photo: FILE]

Ageing vessels and increasing demands for maritime services have prompted the Government to reassess Fiji’s shipping sector and long-term maritime transport needs.

The Government currently operates about eight vessels, many of which are nearing the end of their service life and are struggling to meet growing demands across the maritime network.

Minister for Public Works and Transport Ro Filipe Tuisawau says efforts are now underway to strengthen maritime services, including plans to acquire new vessels and improve connectivity for island communities.

The Government is assessing its shipping operations to determine the best way to improve services to maritime communities.

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“At the moment, there’s a variety of ships there, and some are in various stages of… some are under repair, and there are approximately eight which we have, but they have various capacities. Some have also aged, so we are reassessing the situation in terms of government shipping services, the operations of the private sector shipping, and what would be the most optimum arrangement as far as services to our maritime islands are concerned.”

He says they are working with the Japanese government in providing a multipurpose ship that can also be used for national disaster management.

Opposition MP Jone Usamate says the Government should maintain its own fleet to provide support when private shipping operators face challenges.

The Government is also considering transforming Government Shipping Services into a state-owned enterprise as it reviews the future of maritime transport in Fiji.