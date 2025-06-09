Sun Insurance defends Fareed appointment decision

[Photo: FILE]

Sun Insurance has defended its decision to engage Mohammed Nouzab Fareed as Chief Transformation Consultant, despite questions being raised following his recent conviction on two counts of indecent assault.

In a market announcement issued by Chairman Padam Lala, the company confirmed Fareed’s 20-month consultancy assignment has now concluded and described his work as having successfully achieved the objectives set for him.

The announcement comes after public scrutiny and questions by FBC News over Fareed’s appointment to a senior leadership role while criminal proceedings against him were still before the courts.

Sun Insurance says it was aware of the recent publicity surrounding Fareed and acknowledged the court’s decision, but stressed the matter relates to his previous employment and not to the company’s operations, financial reporting or customers.

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The company also praised Fareed’s contribution, with the Board acknowledging what it described as his “sterling work” during his engagement.

“The Board would like to acknowledge Mr. Fareed for his sterling work in carrying out the objectives set for him within the confined period.”

Sun Insurance says the legal process remains ongoing and it will not comment further on the matter.

The company maintains it remains committed to strong corporate governance practices, prudent financial management and delivering value to shareholders.