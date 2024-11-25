Students try out tracks for the first time

From competing on grassy fields for their athletics competition over the past few years to running on the tracks at the HFC Bank Stadium for the first time yesterday, athletes from Vanuabalavu are excited about participating in the Fiji Primary School Tuckers Ice Cream Games later this week.

Members of Team Vanuabalavu arrived in Suva last week and had their first training session at the national stadium in Suva yesterday.

Trainer and teacher Feresi Dauqito says the excitement on their athletes faces when entering the stadium for the first time showed how much these students were to be in Suva.

He adds this was the first time for almost all of their athletes to set foot in Suva, let alone at the national stadium.

“They were very excited, and also when they first set foot here at the stadium, they looked at the ground and compared it to the grounds they always compete in.”

For Team Vanuabalavu, exposure is their main objective at this year’s games.

The Tuckers Ice Cream Games will be held at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva on Thursday and Friday.

