Storm take minor premiership title

The Storm deafeated the Sharks 28-16 to lock up a fourth minor premiership title in six years.

It was Ryan Papenhuyzen’s hat-trick that assisted the side to a winning streak.

Things looked promising for the Josh Hannay-coached Sharks as they began with vigour and grit to go into half-time locked at 12-all with the Storm.

Last night’s results leaves Cronulla relying on the Titans losing to the Warriors or winning by fewer than 12 points on Sunday afternoon to scrape into the finals.

Source: NRL