Stockdale chooses loyalty over French move

[ Source: BBC ]

Jacob Stockdale’s decision to stay with Ulster until 2027 comes from a deep desire to follow in the footsteps of former teammates like Rory Best and Andrew Trimble, who built their legacies at the club.

The 28-year-old wing was courted by French Top 14 sides Racing 92 and Lyon, but ultimately chose to extend his contract with his home province, opting to remain at Kingspan Stadium for the foreseeable future.

Stockdale confessed that a move to France had crossed his mind, but his ambition to be remembered as a “one-club guy” swayed his final decision.

With 38 Test caps to his name, Stockdale is one of Ireland’s all-time try-scoring greats, with only five players ahead of him in that regard. His most recent appearance for Ireland came in November against Fiji.