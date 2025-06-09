Still much room for improvement

While Swire Shipping Fijian Drua Head Coach Glen Jackson is happy with their historic wwin over the Brumbies, he admits that there are still areas they need to work on.

He highlighted discpline as one of this main areas, which cost the side two yellow cards during Saturday’s 42-22 win over the Brumbies at Four R Govind Stadium in Ba.

While they celebrate this win, they shift their focus to this weekend, where they face the Reds at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

He is reminding his players to remain focus, and he is also calling out to their fans to come out in numbers and show their support for the side.

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“While we are happy with this achievement, there were still areas that we could’ve done better, and we will need to work on this before our next game next weekend.”

They will play the Reds at 4.30pm, and you can catch all the action Live on FBC Sports.

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