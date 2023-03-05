Sports Commission board members confirmed

The new board members of the Fiji Sports Commission has been confirmed.

Former Permanent Secretary Maretino Nemani takes the role of chairman.

Fiji Sports Council chairman Gilbert Vakalalabure, Former Fiji Pearl Lusi Rokoura, Ame Naivalu and Archery Fiji President George Fong are members.

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Permanent Secretary for Youth and Sports Rovereto Nayacalevu is also a member with Sports officer Elesi Ketedromo as well as Simione Rasova.

The incoming Fiji Sports Council Chief Executive will also join the board.