Sour debut for Fijian Drua U20

The Fijian Drua Under-20 side went down 7-51 in its opening Super Rugby match.

The Ifereimi Rawaqa- coached side arrived in New Zealand yesterday for its first ever Super Rugby U20 season.

The Baby Blues were simply too good for the Fijian side that saw similar thrashing in the Oceania Rugby U20 competition last year.

Six of the current players were part of the Fijian U20 squad last year including Philip Baseilala, captain Motikai Murray, Erami Baca, Eroni Sarasau, Waisea Tudulu and Kavaia Tagivetaua.

The Fijian Drua U20’s next match will be played on Wednesday at 11.05am.