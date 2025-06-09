Rewa's OFC campaign ends in semis

[Source: OFC / Facebook]

IXCEL Rewa FC’s OFC Men’s Champions League journey came to an end after a 3-1 loss to defending champions Auckland City FC in their semi-final clash at Govind Park in Ba.

Missing suspended pair Merrill Nand and Joseph Athale, Rewa struggled to contain the New Zealand side, which took a 2-0 lead into halftime through Gerard Garriga and Nathan Rostron.

Matt Ellis added a third early in the second half to put Auckland City firmly in control, despite several key saves from Rewa goalkeeper James Do’oro.

The Delta Tigers continued to fight and were rewarded late in the match when Josaia Sela produced a stunning acrobatic volley from a Tevita Waranaivalu cross.

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However, the goal proved only a consolation as Auckland City secured a place in the final while bringing Rewa’s continental campaign to an end.