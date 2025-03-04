Sixteen teams to battle in Fiji Cup

file photo

There will be a total of 16 teams competing at the Basketball Fiji Cup competition later this month.

This was confirmed by Basketball Fiji interim chief operating officer William Peters.

The tournament, which is back after a three-year hiatus, will feature eight men’s and women’s teams.

Article continues after advertisement

Peters says only the top two clubs from each of their association across the country qualifies for the tournament.

“It’s the Basketball Fiji Cup, and that’s the club’s national championships. So these are the top two teams from our three to four associations, two from each association playing for the national club title. So eight men’s and eight women’s over a three-day competition held at the FMF Gym.”

This will be Basketball Fiji’s first major tournament of the year.

He also mentions that the tournament will aid in the preparations for the Pacific Mini Games in Palau later this year.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.