Six months of pain, now it’s time to shine

After half a year of grueling rehab and frustration, Selestino Ravutaumada is finally back, and he’s not just here to play, he’s here to make a statement.

The Fijian Drua winger, sidelined since the Pacific Nations Cup with a broken collarbone and a shoulder injury, has had plenty of time to reflect and rebuild.

Now, with his return set for this weekend, he’s eager to remind everyone why he’s one of the most exciting players in Super Rugby.

“I’m so excited. I feel good, I feel strong. I couldn’t wait to play in front of my family, the best fans in the world, and perform to the best of my ability.”

The road back hasn’t been easy, but the hard work in rehab has left him feeling stronger than ever.

The explosive winger knows the expectations are high, and he’s determined to deliver.

With Drua fans eagerly waiting for his signature sidesteps and attacking flair, the Taveuni man is focused on picking up where he left off.

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua side will host the Chiefs at 3.35 pm this Saturday at Churchill Park in Lautoka in round 4 of the 2025 Shop N Save Super Rugby season.

The match will air LIVE on FBC Sports.

