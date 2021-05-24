Veremalua signs with Tel Aviv Heat

Olympian Jasa Veremalua has signed with Israel-based club Tel Aviv Heat and will feature in the upcoming Rugby Europe Super Cup.

Tel Aviv Heat Director of Rugby and Head Coach, Kevin Musikanth says Jasa has all the experience and abilities to be the catalyst of Tel Aviv Heat’s attacking enterprise.

Musikanth says Veremalua is an athlete who, despite winning an Olympic Gold medal and having played for the best 7’s team in the world over 120 times, still shows genuine humility and ultimate commitment to the team.

Article continues after advertisement

Veremalua says it is a dream come true as he has always wanted to visit Israel one day and is excited for the upcoming season.

Veremalua played for San Diego Legion in the Major Rugby League competition in the United States.

He debuted for Fiji at the 2013 Wellington 7s and went on to represent Fiji at the Rio Olympics where the team won gold.