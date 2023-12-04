Two Fijians named to the Dubai 7s dream team

Terio Tamani and Reapi Ulunisau

Fiji Airways national rep, Terio Tamani, who was instrumental over the weekend, has been named in the Dubai 7s dream team.,

He is named alongside Argentina’s Marcos Moneta, German Schuls and South Africa’s Rosko Specman for the backs position.

The others are New Zealand’s Scott Curry and the Boks’ Selvyn Davids, while kiwi forward, Leroy Carter, named up front.

For the women’s dream team, the backs have the services of Reapi Ulunisau from Fiji, Canada’s Florence Symonds, New Zealand’s Jorja Miller and Australia’s Teagan Levi.

The midfield has Maddison Levi, also from Australia, and French player Anne-Cecile Ciofani, with Charlotte Caslick being the third Australian in the team.