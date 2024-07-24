They'll throw the kitchen sink at us: Kolinisau

Team Fiji Men’s 7s is preparing for whatever Uruguay will throw at them tomorrow, even the kitchen sink.

Last year in Vancouver, Canada, the South Americans defeated Fiji for the first time in the World Series.

Fiji 7s coach Osea Kolinisau knows this is one of the reasons Uruguay will be going in with a lot of confidence.

After the captain’s run this morning, Kolinisau says Uruguay will be determined to topple the Olympic champs.

“I know Uruguay will throw everything they have and I’m reminding the boys that this is the Olympics they will give everything they have and they’ll throw in the kitchen sink.”

The Paris Games is Uruguay 7s first Olympics and they plan to make it a memorable one.

Captain Diego Ardo says they’ve done it before against Fiji and have what it takes to do it again.

“We know how Fiji plays with their offloads, power with one against one but we’ve focused on ourselves on how to defend and attack them.”

Fiji faces Uruguay at 3 am tomorrow, before taking on USA at 6.30 am.

They then play their final pool game against France on Friday at 1.30 am.