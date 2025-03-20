Tewa to swap track shoes for rugby boots at Marist 7s

[Photo Credit: Dominion Brothers Rugby/ Facebook]

Dominion Brothers are bringing serious pace to this year’s Fiji Bitter Marist 7s tournament, with Fiji’s top sprinter and Olympian Waisake Tewa set to feature in the squad.

Tewa, a 100m and 200m specialist who represented Fiji at the Paris Olympics and is a nominee for the 2025 Fiji Sportsman of the Year award, adds a unique speed element to the team’s attack.

The squad also includes several rising rugby talents, with Josese Batirerega, Iliavi Masori, Aisea Nawai, a Fijian Drua development squad member, and Apete Narogo all part of the Fiji 7s extended squad.

Nacani Boginisoko will lead the side as captain, with Tawake Tisolo named as his vice-captain.

Rounding out the squad are Ratu Kinijoji Siliyadua, Mosese Nokelala, Alipate Qaraniqio, Vilivo Eroni, Isoa Loroiwaqa, William Underwood, Iowane Qalita, and Apisalome Naivuca.

The 49th Fiji Bitter Marist 7s will kick off tomorrow and end on Saturday.

It will air LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on Viti+ for FJD69.

