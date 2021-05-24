Teba recovering well

Fiji Airways Men’s 7s winger Iowane Teba is recovering well after being injured in the first game against Ireland in Singapore last week.

Head Coach Ben Gollings says they decided to rest the Nukubalavu villager from Savusavu for the rest of the tournament to give him a great opportunity to play this week.

Gollings says Teba is tracking well and the coaching staff will make a final decision on whether to use the speedster in Vancouver.

The former England 7s captain is expected to name his final 13 tomorrow and says

‘We’re really pleased actually with the fact that we’ve come away with minor bumps and bruises with a fully fit squad and you know big part of this week moving forward is to stay fresh both in the mind and the body’.

Fire prop Tira Welagi may make his debut this weekend.

Fiji will face England at 5:33am on Sunday followed by Kenya at 9:04am and USA at 12:35pm.