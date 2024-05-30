Team’s ready for Madrid 7s

[Source: World Rugby]

The 16 men’s and women’s captains of the best teams in the world gathered at the Royal Palace in Madrid today ahead of the inaugural HSBC SVNS Grand Final together with the promotion and relegation playoff.

Our Fiji Airways Men’s team is in Pool B alongside 2023 Series winners New Zealand, Ireland and South Africa.

Fijiana is in group B with Australia, France, and Ireland.

The action on the pitch will be intense with more at stake than ever before, while fans will be treated to a feast of music, food and entertainment at the iconic Civitas Metropolitano Stadium, home of Atletico Madrid football club.

Fans can watch the Men’s and Fijiana 7s pool games in Madrid on FBC TV.

Fijiana play France first at 11:28pm tomorrow.

Three games will be shown on Saturday starting with the men’s clash against New Zealand at 12:14am.

At 10:22pm, our Fijiana meets Australia in its second pool match while the men takes on Ireland at 11:06pm.

The Fijiana’s last group game is against Ireland at 1:05am on Sunday before the men battles South Africa at 1:48am.

If both sides progress to the quarterfinals and semifinals, then their games will also air on FBC TV.