Team Fiji CDM understands pressure

Despite a challenging last 12 months, Team Fiji Men’s 7s side is capable of defending its gold medal at the Olympic Games in Paris according to Chef De Mission Sale Sorovaki.

The former Flying Fijians skipper understands the expectations back at home about both our sevens teams.

Our men’s 7s will be first up for Team Fiji next Thursday and Friday before the opening ceremony on Saturday.

Article continues after advertisement

Sorovaki says he knows what our national side is going through leading up to Games.

“I know there’s a lot of pressure on the team to perform, you know we defended the gold medal once in Tokyo, you know it’s a huge ask and probably considering some of the huge challenges they’ve gone through in the last 12 months.”

This morning 7s head coach and 2016 Rio Olympics winning captain Osea Kolinisau welcomed the first Team Fiji at the Games Village in Saint-Denis, Paris.

Kolinisau reminded athletes and officials they need to relish the opportunity they have been blessed with to represent Fiji on sport’s biggest stage.

Sports that were present at the devotion included athletics, swimming, and table tennis.

Team Fiji Taekwondo have arrived in Paris and joined the rest of the athletes.