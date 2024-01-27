Tamani seals win in sudden death

The Fiji Airways men’s side defeated France 26-21 in a pulsating match to progress to the Perth 7s.

The match went into extra time as the Ben Gollings-coached side came from a 14- point deficit to upstage the French in extra time.

Having trailed France 21-7 at halftime, Fiji bounced back to level the scores at 21-all at the stroke of full-time to force the game into extra time.

Article continues after advertisement

Halfback Teri Tamani was the toast of the national side after scoring the winning try to seal the victory for Fiji.

Fiji’s final pool game is against New Zealand at 5:25pm tomorrow.

The Fijiana will face France in their last pool match at 2:22pm.