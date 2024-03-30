Ryan pleased with Kolinisau’s appointment

Ben Ryan with Osea Kolinisau [Source: Benjamin Ryan/Facebook]

Former Fiji 7s and Olympic Gold medal-winning Coach Ben Ryan says its pleasure to see former Olympic Gold medal winning captain Osea Kolinisau coaching the Fiji Airways Men’s 7s side.

In a Facebook post, Ryan says he always believed Kolinisau would excel as a coach, particularly for a team dear to him.

Ryan adds that it’s never nice to see someone lose their job but it was inappropriate for him to give a comment at that time.

He looks forward to witnessing Kolinisau’s journey unfold in the coming months, noting the smart decision by the FRU board to include Garett Baber.

Meanwhile the side left this morning for the Hong Kong 7s scheduled for next week.

You can watch the men and women’s pool matches LIVE on FBC TV.