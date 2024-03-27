Ravouvou relishes Fiji 7s call-up

Vatemo Ravouvou

Vatemo Ravouvou is grateful to Fiji Airways Men’s 7s coach Osea Kolinisau for getting the recall into the national side.

The 2016 7s gold medalist is a shock inclusion in the 15-member squad that was announced last night for the Hong Kong 7s next weekend.

The 33-year-old play maker believes he still has a lot to offer on the field and is relishing his return to the World Sevens Series.

“I have to motivate them to get back that fitness especially after 19 losses in the Series. My job is get them back to that fitness level and that winning culture and share my experience to the young guys.”

The Hong Kong 7s kicks off next Friday and Fiji is pooled alongside Australia, Canada and France.



Fiji Airways Men’s 7s coach Osea Kolinisau