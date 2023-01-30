Pools announced for LA 7s

The pool draws for the next leg of the World Sevens Series in Los Angeles, USA have been announced.

The Fiji men’s 7s side is grouped with Australia, Kenya and Japan in Pool C.

New Zealand is in Pool A with Samoa, USA and Chile, South Africa is grouped with Ireland, Uruguay and Canada while France is pooled with Great Britain, Argentina and Spain.

Fiji now sits on fifth place on the points table with 67.

New Zealand leads the pack with 85 points, followed by South Africa on 76, followed by Samoa and France with 68.

The Los Angeles 7s will kick-off on February 25th.