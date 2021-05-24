Home

Sevens

Nothing good comes easy: Tuwai

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
August 28, 2021 4:58 pm
Jerry Tuwai

It has been a roller-coaster ride for national 7s captain Jerry Tuwai since making his debut in the 2014 Gold Coast 7s tournament.

Tuwai says striving towards his rugby dream was a struggle to the point where he almost gave up.

He adds the motivation came from his parents who saw his potential and supported him throughout.

Article continues after advertisement

The Cakaudrove man says he lived by the words of his mum who said that his rugby boots were his fork and knife.

Now with two Olympic gold medals, Tuwai wants to share his secret with aspiring ruggers.

“Just do your best, work really hard, nothing good comes easy. It will also come with sacrifice, pain and tears. Just do your stuff, do your work, no matter who’s looking or watching, you’ll be criticized and put down by people but, don’t care about that. Just do your work and everything will fall into place.”

Tuwai adds all upcoming rugby players can don the white jumper but it will require persistence and determination.

His focus is now on the Commonwealth Games and World Cup with the aim of setting up his own academy soon.

