No disagreement with Tuwai: Gollings

Ben Gollings [left] and Jerry Tuwai

Fiji Airways Fiji 7s team, coach Ben Gollings has confirmed that former captain Jerry Tuwai is no longer part of the team.

Contrary to speculations of disagreements, Gollings clarifies that Tuwai departed voluntarily.

He outlines a path for Tuwai’s potential return, suggesting the veteran player participate in a local tournament to showcase his capabilities.

Currently, Tuwai is contributing his skills to the Fijiana women’s 7s team.