Never in my wildest dreams says Tuwai

Jerry Tuwai [Source: Team Fiji/Facebook]

When Jerry Tuwai’s mom bought his first rugby boots more than a decade ago, he never thought it would lead him to three Olympic Games.

Those rugby boots started something special for the now 35-year-old.

Speaking to FBC Sports after the Fiji 7s captain’s run this morning, Tuwai says from those humble beginnings, he’s reaping the fruits now because of his faith in God and support from his loved ones.

“Never in my wildest dreams, I never thought in my lifetime I would play in the Olympic Games, even the first one but now I’m thankful to God, to my mom and dad for the love and care they showed me, the belief and faith, and of course to my wife for the unwavering support whenever I leave home, and those support has allowed me to come for my third Olympics.”

Tuwai created history by becoming the first rugby player in the world to win two Olympic Games gold medals.

His first was in Rio, Brazil in 2016 when current coach Osea Kolinisau was captain and second was in Tokyo, Japan in 2020.

Tuwai, Iosefo Masi and Waisea Nacuqu are the three survivors from the team.

Fiji play Uruguay at 3am tomorrow followed by USA at 6.30am, then France at 1.30am on Friday.

