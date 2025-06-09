Nasova, Tamani guide Hyderabad Heroes to win

Joji Nasova (left) and Terio Tamani.

Fiji 7s heros Joji Nasova and Terio Tamani guided Hyderabad Heros to a 24-14 win against DJ Forbes-coached Kalinga Black Tigers in the inaugural Rugby Premier League sevens competition in India.

The competition, which started yesterday saw a number rugby stars come together for a battle of six teams.

Kalinga Tigers, coached by former USA men’s 7s coach Mike Friday saw South African 7s legend Rosko Specman, USA 7s sprinter Perry Baker, Australian backs Maurice Longbottom, and former Irish 7s captain Harry McNulty.

While Hyderabad Heroes had majority homegrown talent in their squad, along with two of our 7s stars.

Looking at other teams, Iowane Teba featured for Bengaluru Bravehearts, alongside New Zealand 7s trio Tone Shiu, Scott Curry, and Akuila Rokolisoa.

The team is coached by former Spanish player/coach Francisco Hernandez.

The team tied with Tomasi Cama coached Delhi Redz 21-all.

Kalinga Black Tigers will go against Bengaluru Bravehearts tomorrow at 2am, and you can watch the live action on FBC Sports.

