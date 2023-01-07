King 7s Select all set for Coral Coast 7s

The King 7s Select, a team formed by Waisale Serevi will also feature at the McDonalds Coral Coast 7s.

The young team will feature in the youth category consists of players from the Covenant Brothers and few players from Vanua Levu.

Player Elia Dina says they’ve not played together as a team at any tournament but they’re hopeful for a good outing next week.

“We have just met, as you can see, there are players from Suva and then there are players from Vanua Levu with some in the west so we are trying to gel in together and train together so we can get combinations right so we can reach somewhere next week.”

King 7s Selects is pooled with Mamaqa Grass Roots, Natabua Beez and Tuva Rugby.

The Coral Coast Sevens will be held from next Thursday to Saturday at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

All three days of action will air LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on the FBC Sports HD channel.