Isgro returns for Argentina

Rodrigo Isgró [Source: Rugbypass.com]

World Rugby Men’s Sevens Player of the Year Rodrigo Isgró is preparing to play in his first 7s Series tournament this season as Argentina look to maintain their flying start to the season with a second title.

Isgró, is set for the Perth 7s which starts today.

Los Pumas Sevens cannot have fared much better in his absence, reaching the Dubai final and then going one better in Cape Town, to take command of the standings as the competition moves on to Western Australian.

Two tournaments into the eight that make up the event, Los Pumas have picked up 38 points and hold an eight-point lead over South Africa, who beat them in the Dubai final, and Fiji.

New Zealand, Ireland and Australia are not far behind in the chasing pack.

Meanwhile, you can watch all the Fiji Airways men’s and women’s 7s sides pool matches live on FBC TV.

Our Fijiana meets Brazil at 4pm today then Spain at 8:47pm.

Their last pool game is against France tomorrow at 2:22pm.

The men’s side faces Samoa in their opener at 6:38pm today before battling France at 11:31pm.

Tomorrow, they’ll take on New Zealand at 5:25pm.

The finals will be played on Sunday.