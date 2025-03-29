Heartbreak loss for Fijiana in Cup quarters

[Source: World Rugby Sevens]

The Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s team lost to Canada 17-26 in the Cup quarterfinal of the Hong Kong 7s.

The Fijiana played with great heart but couldn’t maintain their momentum throughout the game.

Verenaisi Ditavutu scored in the corner, giving Fiji an early 5-0 lead.

However, Canada responded quickly with a converted try, taking a 7-5 lead.

Adita Milinia did well to break through the Canadian defense, setting up Silika Qalo to score and put Fiji back in the game.

But Canada came back again with another converted try, leading 14-12 at halftime.

In the second half, Fiji struggled to contain Canada’s attack, conceding another try.

Canada then received a yellow card, reducing them to six players.

Michell Seruvatu took advantage of this, scoring to bring the score to 17-21.

Ultimately, Canada secured their victory with a final try.

