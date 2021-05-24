Fuli keeps coaching options open

Fijiana 7s coach Saiasi Fuli is keeping his options open for other coaching opportunities.

Fuli hasn’t ruled out taking the men’s 7s coaching job if approached but he will have a fair idea of his next move by next week.

Speaking to FBC Sports, Fuli says for now he has no plans on taking the men’s 7s coaching role but he will wait to see what the Fiji Rugby Union offers.

The Tokyo Olympics bronze medal winning coach says he is open to whatever offer comes his way.

“It will depend next week which is when FRU will provide contracts and offers. So, I can confirm next week what’s the deal and what’s in front of me and the team.”

FRU Chief Executive, John O’Connor says they will wait for Fuli to return to work to discuss the way forward.

“Once we start rolling into the programs then we will finalize discussions and see what his intentions are.”

Current national 7s men’s coach, Gareth Baber is yet to decide whether he wants to lead the team further or not.